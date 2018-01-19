First Chamber events of 2018

Our first official event of 2018 is our Annual Banquet that will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 18 at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education, located at 1121 Speers Street in Newberry. We will celebrate our successes of 2017 and kick off 2018, as well as elect new board members. There will be a reception from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. with dinner and the program to be held at 7:00 p.m. We are pleased to have Newberry College Campus Pastor Ernie Worman speak to us that evening. Space is now limited and reservations must be made for planning purposes. If you have not already registered, please contact us at 803-276-4274. Tickets are $60 per person.

The next event to add to your calendar will be our Annual Legislative Breakfast. It will be held on Tuesday, February 6 from 7:30 until 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of Community Hall, located at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. We will hear from Senator Ronnie Cromer, Representative Rick Martin, and we will also hear from a Newberry County representative. Contact us to reserve your spot. Tickets are $10 per person.

Coffee and Commerce is an informal program that will be held on the first Tuesday of even months at 10:00 a.m. in the Chamber conference room. The first of this year will be held on February 6. You are welcome to stop in anytime to chat, and these times are set aside to specifically meet with peers in a group setting to learn more about the Chamber and how your business and the Chamber can better work together to meet your business needs. If it is difficult to break away from your business, please call us and we can schedule a time to visit you.

Go ahead and save the date for the first Business After Hours of the year. It will be held on February 15 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at First Community Bank, 1735 Wilson Road in Newberry. It is a time for Chamber members and prospective members to network and learn more about each other’s businesses. It will also be a New Member Reception, so we look to meet some new faces and hear from them.

We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

