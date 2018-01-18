One who cares

When we are dealing with situations such as discouragement, depression, disappointments and feeling that we are all alone and no one cares about us, we can be certain that there is one that cares.

We have a Heavenly Father that we can turn to and talk to Him about anything.

God wants us to know that He is always there for us, especially during those times of our life. Many times we try to handle things on our own and we just make things worse. But when we put our situations in God’s hands, we know the right thing will be done. Our lives are in His hands, knowing that, we can have hope. At times we may not realize the things we go through helps us grow and helps us know how much God really loves us.

We are not to stay down and out with disappointments that come into our lives, but in Jesus Christ we do have joy, peace and hope.

We all have come to far to turn back now. And besides, where else can we turn, but to the Lord.

“Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort.” 2 Corinthians 1:3

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.