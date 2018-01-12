We hope that your 2018 is off to a great start! Although we are in a new year, we are not quite ready to leave 2017 behind. To close out the old year and bring in the new, we will hold our Annual Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education, located at 1121 Speers Street in Newberry. The space is an excellent example of modernizing an older building for today’s needs. There will be a reception from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. with dinner and the program to be held at 7:00 p.m. We are pleased to have Newberry College Campus Pastor Ernie Worman speak to us that evening. Tickets are $60 per person, and reservations do need to be made, so contact us at 803-276-4274, or stop by the Chamber.

For the rest of the year, we look forward to continuing our regular networking events such as Business After Hours, engaging forums such as the Legislative and Mayoral Breakfasts, the community events such as the Grow Newberry Farmers Market, Halloween Pumpkin Painting Party and Santa’s Workshop and Storytime with Mrs. Claus, and tourism events such as the Newberry County Ag + Art Tour and the Christmas Tour of Homes.

The Leadership Newberry County class’s December session held the topic of Law Enforcement and Emergency Services where we heard from officials in those fields, met Percy the drug dog, toured the detention center. It was another packed-with-great-information day!

Coffee and Commerce will be held on the first Tuesday of even months at 10:00 a.m. in the Chamber conference room. You are welcome to stop in anytime to chat, but these times are set aside to specifically meet with peers in a group setting to learn more about the Chamber and how your business and the Chamber can better work together to meet your business needs.

Something new that we will add this year is a Bunko Game Night. One of our ambassadors, Kimberly Kitchen, is going to lead us in the planning of this event to be held in the spring. They had to inform me that you play it with dice and not cards, so I will definitely learn something new during the process.

We also look forward to delving more into workforce needs through our Education and Workforce Development Committee, as well as offering beneficial workshops to business owners and managers. We are finalizing a survey that will seek feedback on the topics that will help you best carry out your business. Please let us know your thoughts and ideas.

We wish you the best that the new year has to offer!

We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

