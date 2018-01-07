In this New Year I wish for you all peace, joy and happiness, and most of all a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Even as a child of God, we may still suffer in this life, but at least we know one day we will suffer no more. In the presence of Christ, our Saviour, everything will be good. Can you imagine a place called Heaven where there will be no more pain, sickness, sorrow or heartaches. That’s enough to make me want to go.

In this life we have so much to go through, but one day we will have perfect peace. But until that day, with God’s help, we will do the best we can to please Him. Sure we will continue to make mistakes and do things we shouldn’t and the things we should do will go undone. But God’s love for us never changes. He loves us in all times of our lives. Oh what a Saviour.

“But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us. Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, by grace are ye saved.” Ephesians 2:4-5.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

