Our year in review

As 2018 begins, let us reflect on all we have accomplished in 2017. So many things have happened, and I am thankful to God that Newberry County has been blessed as we have. Let me first thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the South Carolina House of Representatives, for this is the greatest honor of my life.

In the past year in the state House, we defended Second Amendment rights by passing constitutional carry, now in Senate committee. We unanimously passed necessary property tax reform, and we hope to make it law next year. And we debated just about everything from adoption to plastic bags. Under the leadership of my dear friend Rep. John McCravy, a bipartisan group of legislators came together to form the House Family Caucus, which will defend the family and the unborn in full force.

Here in Newberry County, we saw the arrival of hundreds of new jobs, thanks to Samsung, MM Technics and over a dozen new and renovated local businesses. We enjoyed multiple opportunities for fellowship, from our annual festivals and parades, to award ceremonies and ribbon cuttings. We were also able to bring together and thank our supporters for making all of this possible.

In the new year, many more good things are on the way. In the House, we will look to repeal the Base Load Review Act, which allowed the V.C. Summer collapse, and we will take up bills dealing with gun rights, more property tax reform, protecting free speech at public colleges and universities, and so much more. I am also working with Sheriff Lee Foster to tackle call spoofing.

I am preparing non-stop for my trip to Washington on Jan. 3, where I will defend Newberry County jobs against the prospect of unfair regulation. It is my hope that I will put an end to calls for damaging tariffs against Samsung, and I am confident that President Trump will side with free trade when he makes his decision very soon.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve you, and if I may do so in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you for a great 2017, and I look forward to another year fighting for District 40. Fran, the girls, and I send our best wishes and blessings in the new year.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Martin.jpg

Rick Martin Contributing Columnist

Rick Martin is the State Representative for District 40 – Newberry County.

Rick Martin is the State Representative for District 40 - Newberry County.