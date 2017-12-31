Christmas Day has come and gone, but the Birth of Jesus will continue to be with us forever.

Jesus came into this world to show us how much God loves us. He wants us to have a personal relationship with God.

“But God commandeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8

Good works won’t get us to heaven, Only what Jesus did when He died in our place and shed His blood that we could be saved and have a home in heaven. Jesus way of salvation has not changed and never will. He was born, He died for our sins, and He arose from the grave. And one day He is coming back.

While on this Earth, He was mocked and treated badly, but He kept doing good.

He told the hungry. I am the bread of life.

“And Jesus said unto them, “I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.” John 6:35

Every miracle Jesus performed reminds us of a loving and compassionate God.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

