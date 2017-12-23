Christ is the heart of Christmas

Most people define Christmas by what they see— the trees, lights, shopping, gifts, food and parties. However, that is not what Christmas is all about. It’s not something we can observe, but is one of the three most important events in human history.

During the season, you see many different images of Jesus Christ as a baby. As you look at the various images of the Nativity, I encourage you to see something else: Yourself. In a sense, your own life with God began on that starry night in Bethlehem some 2,000 years ago. God’s plan for the salvation of mankind had to begin with the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Without this there would have been no crucifixion, no resurrection and no hope for humanity.

Later in Jesus’ life, he said, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the fullest. Jesus is the light of mankind.” (John 1:4-5). He is the creator of life and His life brings light. In his light we see ourselves as we really are sinners in need of a Savior. The Son of God can be light for your future.

Christmas is the celebration of that moment in history when God came down to Earth in the form of a virgin-born baby in order to reveal God’s love for mankind with His death on the cross, which paid for our sin debt in full. Because Jesus came to Earth, we can think about Christmas in an entirely new way. The trees remind us of the cross where He died, the gifts remind us of eternal life He offers us and the lights remind us that the Light of the world now lives in our hearts. Considering all that Christ has done for us, we should be filled with gratitude at Christmas time.

This time of the year we hear a lot of Christmas carols singing about the joy of Christmas. For a moment, consider the first Christmas carolers—the angels who sang to shepherds near Bethlehem some two thousand years ago. Thank God for the message of those first Christmas carolers. The Savior they announced has become the Lamb of God that taketh away the sin of the world (John 1:29). The babe has become the King of Glory who sits at the right hand of the Father.

It’s all about Jesus. Over a billion Christmas greeting cards are sent during the Christmas season. That is a lot of cards. But did you know that the original Christmas greeting was sent by God to the shepherds and delivered by angels. “Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”(Luke 2:10-11). Suddenly, the heavenly choir began to sing with this angel, Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, goodwill toward men.” (Luke 2:14)

This message is important. It is only in Jesus that people can find true hope, help and happiness. The meaning the whole year through should be. Do not be afraid. A Savior has been born. He is Christ the Lord. And He has made a way for your care —not just in this life, but in the life to come. And every year we remember this truth and celebrate what Jesus did for us. He came to earth so we could go to heaven.

Praise Christ for what He’s done for you all year long. And most of all, thank Him for saving you—not because He had to, but because He chose you. Open a Bible to the last chapter of Luke and place it beside the gifts under the tree as a reminder to read the story of Jesus’ birth on Christmas morning.

We serve a caring, generous God. Think about the nonstop outpouring of blessings from His throne. Consider the many gifts He has freely given you and your loved ones, and ask, how will I respond today? He needs nothing from you, but He wants every part of you——not to control you, but to show you the “surpassing riches of His grace in kindness.” (Eph. 2:4-7)

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Margaret-Brackett-3.jpg

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.