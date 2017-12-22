‘Tis the Christmas season. To help get ourselves in the spirit, first we decorated the Chamber. We want to thank Lowe’s for our beautiful live tree and the children at Boundary Street Elementary and local home schoolers for the ornaments that adorn said tree. We participated in four parades and have one more Santa’s Workshop and Storytime with Mrs. Claus this Friday to round out our festivities. We have several sponsors this year for the Workshop and want to thank Armfield’s Office and School Supply, Donna Mundy, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, Samsung and Village Pawn for being Elf Sponsors and Valmont Industries and Piedmont Technical College as a Reindeer Sponsor. TD Bank has provided cute elf hats for participants as well.

We rely on our dedicated Ambassadors and volunteers to help us during these events and want to thank Sue Summer, Sarah Griffin, Deann McManus and Theresa Halfacre along with Mr. Bean for being our Mrs. Clauses, and Jessica Beam, Jessica Madray, Gail Dorroh, Scott Cain, Cathy Cain, Sami Baird, Kathy Davenport and Debbie Harness for being elves. The crafts and stories continue to be well received by the participants, and we are glad to be able to offer these events to families.

The Newberry Firehouse Conference Center sponsored and hosted the Dec. 7 Business After Hours, along with celebrating their 10th Anniversary, another evidence of how swiftly time passes. If you’ve not visited their facility and are not aware of their offerings, I urge you to contact them to see the way they have preserved the history of the building and how they could complement your next event or meeting.

The Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 9 was our most successful to date. The Cromers, Favors and Kopps had their homes decorated beautifully the season, and Central United Methodist Church’s stained glass windows were spectacular! One of the most heard comments was how different they all were from one another; people love to experience other’s styles and decorating tastes. An addition to this year’s event was the wine and cheese reception, including a drop-in of local carolers who serenaded the attendees. The reception was so popular that we look to bring it back next year. Save the date for Dec. 8, 2018, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. for the next Christmas Tour of Homes. We thank all who came out in support of this event and hope that you enjoyed it and took away some ideas for your home.

Another date to place on your calendar is that of Jan. 18, 2018, when we will hold our Annual Banquet. We look forward to celebrating our successes in 2017 and recognizing the people who have helped us achieve them.

From everyone at your Chamber of Commerce, we wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas!

Your source for businesses and communities in Newberry County can be found at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry on the first floor of Community Hall. We can also be reached at 803-276-4274, chamber@newberrycounty.org, and NewberryCountyChamber.com.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Michelle-Long.jpg

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.