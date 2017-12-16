More than a book

What a unique book the Bible is. How its timeless principles have strengthened our nations when we have obeyed them. How dangerous it is to be ignorant about it, or to dismiss it —or to attack it. Rejecting the Bible is horrendous because it destroys man’s only hope. If you really understand the Bible, you will find that the physical family is a type of God’s Master Plan for human beings. The Father is the Head of the Family, and Christ is the Son of God. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son.” That is a Family! The Kingdom of God is ruled by the Family of God.

When trouble strikes, we have a variety of places to turn for help —but our first option should always be the Bible. After all it is no ordinary book; it is the unfolding revelation of Almighty God. From beginning to end the Lord demonstrates His love and concern for his people. He gives us amazing promises and has the infinite power to fulfill them. Help for every circumstances of life is found within the Scriptures.

The Bible is a trustworthy book. The Scriptures are a message given to us by Almighty God. And since it is the word of our Creator and Savior, we can trust that it is true. He says that His word is a lamp to our feet and a light to our path and therefore, it always leads us the right way. (Ps. 119:105) And though our world constantly changes, “the word of our God stands forever.”(Isa. 40:8). Because He wants us to know how to live in a manner that honors Him and benefits us, He has given us words of promise, joy, and peace as well as instructions and warnings.

Revelations(12:120) says “therefore rejoice ye heavens and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhibitors of the earth and of the sea! For the devil has to come down unto you, having great wrath because he knows he has but a short time.” If you truly believe the Bible then you have to believe the devil has come or is coming to Earth and in white-hot wrath. Satan’s number one goal after being cast down is to attack the spiritual Family, the church of God. Satan’s second target is the final destruction of the Traditional Family.

What is the purpose of the Bible? God has given us His written Word to reveal the one true God. Without the revelation of Scripture, we would have a very limited concept of the Lord. Through His Word, we learn of His attributes, character and power. The Bible reveals our sinful condition and God’s plan to rescue us. Because of His love, grace and mercy He made a way to forgive sins and reconcile us to Himself. Passages of the Bible instruct us how to live holy and obedient lives that display Christ’s character and works. The scriptures tell how to serve the Lord and how to minister to one another and share the Word with other people.

The Scripture tells why Jesus came to earth to rescue us from the destruction of sin by providing a way for forgiveness. A virgin birth was necessary for the only acceptable sacrifice for sins had to be perfect; Jesus was born of a virgin without an earthly father. He was the perfect Lamb of God. Jesus died on the cross because he came as the sacrificial Lamb to bear the sins of the world in His body, so we could be forgiven. God raised Him from the dead as proof that Jesus is truly the Son of God whose sacrifice was sufficient to pay for sins. The resurrection also confirms the Lord has the power to keep every promise He has made.

Jesus ascended to heaven where He is seated at the Father’s right hand interceding for us. He is still seated on His throne in heaven actively reigning over the affairs of mankind. After His ascension, Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to indwell His followers and empower us to impact the world and accomplish His work. The Spirit also seals us guaranteeing our salvation until the day of redemption when Christ returns.

The Bible is a promise book. Every promise of God in His Word is backed up by His awesome power to fulfill it. God’s Word is an ever-flowing fountain of encouragement. For every situation we face, there is a passage of Scripture that offers help and hope.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

