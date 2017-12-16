God forgives and forgets

God offers us total forgiveness, no matter what we have done. Jesus took our sins when He died on the cross.

“For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” 2 Corinthians 5:21

We don’t have to worry or wonder if we have been forgiven. We don’t have to feel guilty of the things we have done in the past. When those things come into our mind, we need to remind ourselves of 1 John 1:9 “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

God’s Word is true and we can be assured that He will always keep His promises, no matter what.

Our righteousness is as filthy rags, but Christ can cleanse us and make us white as snow. So let’s remember what Psalms 103:12 says “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.”

Thank God that He doesn’t remember our sins. He forgives and forgets.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

