Exciting times in Newberry

The Christmas season brings much excitement and activity. The Main Street Lights festival kicked off the season with approximately 2,500 in attendance for the Christmas tree lighting. Several people have told me downtown looks like a movie-set or a postcard. Snowfall Friday nights are drawing good crowds, and the Newberry Opera House has numerous sold-out shows. Businesses downtown and throughout the city are reporting good holiday seasons and activity.

In business news, Samsung is moving along quickly. First production is due next month, and 350 people are already hired. Cranes and expansion can be seen by all who travel I-26. Friday morning, a room packed with media and officials heard Samsung executive, Dr. Dochui Choi, and Governor Henry McMaster announce a new Samsung partnership with Clemson and USC in research and innovation. President Harris Pastides of USC and President James Clements of Clemson spoke of their excitement to work with Samsung. It was quite a scene to see all this come together in Newberry.

President Donald Trump is expected to decide by February if Samsung will be subject to new tariffs. Dr. Choi said Friday if major tariffs are imposed, it will hurt short-term, but Samsung is committed to Newberry for the long term. In a few years he expects Samsung to employ “much more” than the 1,000 jobs they’ve promised.

One of Newberry’s most popular restaurants, Zesto, will add a 35-seat dining room in early 2018. Owner Jack Brooks says they’ll add it to the side of the restaurant with the parking lot. They’ll expand the parking lot as well. Jack says Zesto will be able to stay open during most of the construction phase.

Papa John’s construction is underway on Main Street across from Waffle House.

The city’s Oakland Tennis Center ribbon-cutting is scheduled for January 3. I asked Newberry College tennis coach Mark Gardiner, who will be the club pro, if it’s okay to be a beginner player that wants to get some exercise and learn the game. He said, “Sure.” Count me in.

The city utility department continues to improve the city’s infrastructure, such as the current project to replace a major water line in the middle of Wilson Road near Food Lion. Decades of resurfacing that road has resulted in 14 inches of asphalt and concrete to cut through just to get to dirt, so this project will take a little longer than some. On Nance Street the city is improving water, sewer and electric lines. We thank you for your patience on these improvement projects.

A few dates to note for the future. The Opera House will host Dec. 31 its 20th annual New Year’s Eve Party, this year featuring the Swinging Medallions. Its first Bluegrass weekend will be Jan. 5-7, and the city and the Opera House will host a free family movie night Jan. 12. The city’s annual Healthy Chili Cookoff will be Feb. 3, and applications are now being taken at the city PRT office on College Street.

For now, there’s much to enjoy: lights, decorations, music and more. The impressive Gingerbread House competition entries are on display at the Opera House through Dec. 20. Thanks to this year’s Main Street Lights chairman, Anne Smith, for bringing this idea to Newberry. Santa will ride in a firetruck through various city neighborhoods the next two Friday’s 5-6 p.m. before coming downtown for pictures. There are other activities downtown as well.

Thank you for supporting events and businesses in Newberry. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and an enjoyable holiday season.

Foster Senn is the mayor of the City of Newberry.

