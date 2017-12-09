Celebrating His Birth

We celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, birth of children and many other things all through out the year. But on December the 25 we will celebrate the Birth of Jesus. We may not know the exact day of His Birth, but we celebrate it on a certain day.

We get together with family, friends and church family and fellowship, we have parties, we eat, play games and share love with each other. Just having a lot of fun.

God wants us to be happy and enjoy what He has done for us.

When December the 25th gets here we can say the day has finally come to celebrate the Birth of Jesus.

We believe that He was born of a virgin, He died on the cross and he arose again. And by faith we believe He is coming back for the born again believers. Then we can say the day has finally come that we will be in Heaven with Jesus. No more pain, no sorrow and no disappointments.

So let’s celebrate the Birth of Jesus and share the love He has placed within us. “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” Luke 2:7

May we always have room for Jesus in our lives.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

