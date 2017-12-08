Stand up for jobs

Like so many Republicans, I was happy a year ago to see a passionate advocate for U.S. businesses returned to the White House. Now, it is time for President Trump to live up to his promises to revive U.S. manufacturing by rejecting a U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) recommendation to place harmful tariffs on washing machine manufacturers to help pad one company’s bottom line via a wasteful government bailout.

The ITC has recommended a three-year graduated tariff on imported large residential washers in response to claims by Whirlpool that it needs relief to compete with its more innovative competitors, Samsung and LG Electronics. But tariffs will have consequences for both consumers and workers, particularly workers in South Carolina and Tennessee, where the two companies have announced new plants. President Trump is now presented with a golden opportunity to take a stand against crony capitalism by standing for U.S. manufacturing jobs. The hard working men and women of South Carolina and Tennessee are watching and hoping the President will do the right thing.

Samsung is in the process of converting an abandoned manufacturing facility in Newberry, South Carolina, formerly a Caterpillar property, into a modern high-tech washing machine manufacturing plant. Its $400 million investment will support 1,000 jobs, 600 more than we lost when Caterpillar departed, and that investment will flow to all parts of our community. More workers means a larger local tax base, increased spending and commerce, and more cars to fill with gas and wash on the weekends. Every corner of our community will benefit from this significant investment. Something similar is going on in Tennessee, where the LG is also opening a plant. Both companies have said the proposed tariffs could force them to rethink their plans to expand in the U.S. and put the local economies that would benefit, from added jobs and dollars spent, at risk.

If those new plants are sidelined, American workers will be the ones to suffer. Whirlpool is more than capable of competing without the federal government propping it up.

And that is what most U.S. companies want, just the opportunity to compete fairly in an open market. But that doesn’t appear to be the case with Whirlpool. When all the facts are in, their claims of unfair treatment in the washing machine market simply don’t add up.

Whirlpool says Samsung and LG are flooding the U.S. with cheap washers. But that’s not even the market segment they’re losing. Overall, Whirlpool is actually winning — hugely. Whirlpool’s market share in residential washing machine sales is over 37% so far this year, more than the combined sales of both Samsung and LG. Breaking down those sale figures shows that Samsung and LG are strong not in the inexpensive top-lid category, but in the relatively expensive front load segment.

According to appliance retailer Best Buy, the average price of LG’s top three models is roughly $1,470, Samsung’s is $1,317, and Whirlpool’s is the least expensive at $1,100. Whirlpool’s not getting beat by cheap products, they’re being rejected by customers who want the innovation, technology, and sleek designs that other manufacturers are doing a better job of providing.

Whirlpool is a strong American company and everyone wants them to succeed. But that success should be earned through innovation and consumer satisfaction, not handed to them by government protectionism. American manufacturing cannot be rebuilt on unfair advantages gained from restrictive trade policies. The American economy is great thanks to cutting-edge products, better technologies, and a work ethic from our workforce that is second to none.

The people of Newberry are looking forward to helping revive high-tech manufacturing in America and the boost that jobs from the new plant will provide to the local economy. I am hopeful that as an experienced businessman who prides himself on his own ability to compete, President Trump will see through Whirlpool’s poorly veiled attempt for a government bailout and stand for jobs and the people of South Carolina.

Chad Connelly is a resident of Prosperity.

