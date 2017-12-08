Reflecting on 2017 at Newberry Hospital

As Christmas quickly approaches and we have just celebrated Thanksgiving, I believe this would be a great time to reflect on this past year at Newberry Hospital. The Year 2017 has once again been a challenging, but very successful year.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

PHYSICIAN / MEDICAL STAFF RECRUITMENT:

1. Successful recruitment of Dr. Conrad Manayan, general surgeon in March 2017.

2. Successful recruitment of Dr. Steve Bayuk, general surgeon to join Dr. Manayan on February 1, 2018.

3. Successful recruitment of Dr. Mike White, Wound Care and Family Practice in September 2017.

4. Successful recruitment of new Emergency Department boarded physicians (O’Malley, O’Meara, Leap and Mendola) in August, September and October 2017.

5. Successful recruitment of Frank Dorn, Emergency Department physician assistant in October 2017.

6. Successful recruitment of Tamara Riley, nurse practitioner in October 2017.

These new medical providers are great additions to an existing medical staff that provides exceptional quality, safe and compassionate care at Newberry Hospital.

Governing Board:

1. After four years of excellent leadership, Dr. Paysinger completed his two terms as chair of the Governing Board. His support and efforts to have a cohesive Medical Staff, Governing Board and Administrative Staff has helped Newberry Hospital accomplish many positive things in the past four years.

2. Dr. Paysinger turned the position of Governing Board chair over to Barry Richardson, who had previously been Finance Committee chair and most recently vice-chair of the Governing Board.

3. Unfortunately Mr. Reggie Wicker resigned from the Governing Board after many years of service to Newberry Hospital and the community. He will be missed but we thank him for his service.

4. We were blessed to have Mattie Dillon join the Governing Board to replace Mr. Wicker. Ms. Dillon brings to the Board many years of experience in Education and Human Resources and will be a great asset to the Governing Board.

Employee Leadership:

1. Hired new chief nursing officer, Sally Potts in February 2017.

2. Hired new Emergency Department nursing director, Karen Revis in May 2017.

3. Hired new clinic manager, Rhonda Bohms in September 2017.

4. Hired new Information Technology director, Gena Driggers in May 2017.

5. Hired new HIM (medical records) director, Susie Myers in May 2017.

6. Hired Metz Culinary Management director, Brandon Carn in November 2017.

These new leaders bring expertise in their areas that only enhances the strong leadership exhibited by existing directors and managers at Newberry Hospital.

Hospital Operational Achievements/Awards:

1. Successful refinancing of hospital debt (2005 and 2008 Bonds amounting to $7.5 million) in June 2017 reducing average interest rate from approximately 5% to 2.5%. Estimated total interest savings of $1.4 million. Total debt on Newberry Hospital now under $7 million.

2. Third year in a row that Newberry Hospital had positive operating income averaging approximately 3% in the very tough financial environment of Healthcare.

3. Hospital continued to spend $2.5 million per year on new capital equipment including a new 64 slice CT scanner and Digital Radiology Diagnostic Equipment.

4. Hospital continued to issue raises for all eligible employees for the third year in a row.

5. HCAPHS Scores (Customer Service Scores) increased overall almost 10% from year to year and Newberry Hospital received a five scoring which is the top scoring on Hospital Compare CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Reported Data.

6. Core Measure Scores (Quality Scores) for the year continue to be in the top 10% in the nation in Orthopedics, and above national standards in all areas.

7. Received the Leapfrog Group “A” rating for Safety Score the last four periods. As seen in the media, many of our competitors received “C” or lower ratings.

8. Rated in the top 100 Great Community Hospitals by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2016 and 2017.

9. So far in 2017 alone, we have received at least 12 prestigious awards for quality, safety, patient satisfaction, and Zero Harm awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association.

10. Renovated Hospital Cafeteria in October 2017 and improved customer satisfaction on the food being served for employees, patients, and visitors.

Healthcare Challenges Facing Newberry Hospital Going Forward:

1. Continued reductions to reimbursement for services provided by the hospital.

2. Physician recruitment continues to be challenging to recruit to a small community.

3. Current Physician Burnout – this is true across the United States and becoming very alarming.

4. Nursing/Professionals shortages.

5. Insurance Plans with very high deductibles.

6. Increased Bad Debts and Self Pay patients utilizing the Emergency Department.

7. Pharmaceutical shortages due to hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Why Choose Newberry Hospital:

1. Exceptional quality that is safe, compassionate and is delivered with state of the art equipment.

2. Newberry Hospital is an independent hospital owned by Newberry County. The hospital’s Medical Staff is a group of physicians who provide your care in their office and in the hospital, if hospital care is required. We believe this continuity of care is one of the major factors which contributes to the hospital receiving numerous quality awards.

3. Newberry Hospital is not for sale. Newberry Hospital is not owned or part of a larger group that may require you to leave the community for your services. Newberry Hospital has excellent committed employees dedicated to taking care of people in Newberry County and surrounding counties, and at Newberry Hospital we treat you as family.

Ask Bruce Bruce Baldwin

Bruce Baldwin is the Chief Executive Officer at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. His column “Ask Bruce” appears once a month in The Newberry Observer.

