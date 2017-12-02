Money is not the most important thing in our life

It’s important to have money to pay our bills and buy the things we need, but if we are not careful money will become the most important thing in our lives.

The Bible talks about money.

“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” 1 Timothy 6: 10.

When Christ is first in our life, we can trust Him to help us with our needs. He knows that we need food, clothes and a place to live, so we don’t need to worry.

We can have peace as we learn to trust Him.

I believe God expects us to do our part and be careful of how we spend our money. We are to make good decisions and have a budget that works for us.

“Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought of your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?” Matthew 6: 25.

When we put Christ first in our life, we can trust Him for everything.

Money is important, but not the most important thing in our life.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

