It is so important to have a daily devotion. If we miss the time reading our Bible and spending time in prayer, we will get weak. We need the spiritual food as we need natural food.

When we are weak, Satan will attack us with everything he can. All kind of temptations will come our way and if we are not careful we will yield to them.

A Christian who lives for God and walks in His ways and is filled with the Spirit and obeys God’s word can over come those temptations that Satan brings our way.

“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walking about, seeking whom he may devour.” 1 Peter 5: 6-8

If we read our Bible, live a clean life, be honest, humble ourselves and trust God to protest us. Then we can resist Satan and be a servant of Jesus Christ

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

