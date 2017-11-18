We will soon be celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends. Enjoying food and a time of being together and sharing love.

We do have so much to be thankful for. As Christians, we should thank God each day for salvation. The Bible tells us to give thanks in all things.

“Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:20

We not only give thanks to God for the material blessings, but for the trials we go through. They help us to become stronger, so we should thank God for them also. There are so many things to thank God for. We could never get it all told.

We thank God that His love is everlasting. We thank God that we have the Bible. We thank God that He hears and answers prayers. We thank God that salvation is free and we don’t have to work our way into heaven.

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” Ephesians 2:8-9

Each day may we take time to thank God for His many blessings, because we do have so much to be thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.