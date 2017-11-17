Thankful in Newberry

It is hard to believe that Thanksgiving is next week! Where has the year gone? We have much for which to be thankful and we pass along our well wishes to you and yours. We would like to thank all of the businesses and people who have trusted and invested in the Chamber. We hope that we have been a resource for your business and community needs and will continue to be the front door to your community as we grow our programs throughout the next year and beyond.

Mark your calendar for Nov. 16 when Visibility Software will host a Ribbon Cutting from 5:30-7 p.m. at their newly renovated space at 1215 Friend Street in downtown Newberry. Sean and Christy Pomeroy have invested heavily in Newberry and have a neat story to tell about why they chose this community in which to settle.

At noon on Nov. 17, join us at Newberry County Department of Social Services, 2107 Wilson Road, in Newberry, for the Ribbon Cutting of Lowe’s Hero’s Closet. The closet is for foster children, children displaced by DSS to Kinship caregivers, vulnerable adults, and adults who need dress clothes to go for an interview. Lowe’s Hero’s is a project that the employees of Lowe’s contribute toward and they in turn do a project to help the community. There will be a tailgate lunch for attendees.

Drop by Memorial Park in downtown Newberry Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m. for the last day of the fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market. Check out the goodies and maybe find a Christmas gift or two for the people on your list.

In thinking ahead to the Christmas season, please let us know if you are willing to “adopt” a child. We have been approached by two entities with opportunities to provide for local children during the season. It can be as simple as providing one toy or clothing item on a child’s list to as much as providing for his or her entire list. We are still collecting new and gently used coats and other outerwear for high school students in Newberry County through November 17. There are several drop off locations in the county, including the Chamber. Also, Sistercare is accepting grocery store gift card donations to help provide meals for those affected by domestic violence in Newberry County.

Go ahead and save the date for the Annual Christmas Tour of Homes. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4 until 8:00 p.m. It will feature three homes, a church and a wine and cheese social. Tickets are $30 and can soon be purchased at both the Chamber and the Newberry Opera House.

We welcome your feedback and suggestions. Feel free to contact us at 803-276-4274, chamber@newberrycounty.org or 1209 Caldwell Street on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

