Giving in to the crowd

How often do we give in to the pressures of the crowd? At times we seek the approval of others instead the approval of God.

Pontius Pilate will always be remembered as the Roman governor who gave the final order condemning Jesus to be crucified. He knew what was right, but failed to do it. He told the chief priests and the people I find no fault in this man.

“Then said Pilate to the chief priests and to the people, I find no fault in this man.” Luke 23: 4

Pilate told the crowd more times than one that he found no reason to put Jesus to death. But finally he gave in to the crowd and ordered Jesus to be crucified.

He washed his hands and told the crowd that they alone were responsible for Jesus death. Matthew 27: 24

Pontius Pilate gave in to the crowd. We want others to like us and we want friends, but we should always stand up for what is right. We know right from wrong. So let’s not give into the crowd.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

