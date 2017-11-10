Newberry County is in good hands

Leadership Newberry County kicked off last week, and if that day was any indication of what the next nine months hold for this class, Newberry County is in great hands! We got to know ourselves and each other better, then worked on teambuilding. The next class topic is Health and Human Services where we will learn about health care and the non-profit sector. As excited as I was about Newberry County being a part of the Ag+Art Tour this past summer, and being a part of EclipseFest for the once in a lifetime occurrence in August, this program will also rank high in my book of Chamber accomplishments.

A Newberry County Job Fair will be held Thursday, Nov. 9 at Piedmont Technical College from 1 until 4 p.m. If you are a business looking to hire, contact us and we will send you a link to register. If you are seeking a job or just interested in what types of jobs are available, be sure to mark your calendar to drop in.

We are taking reservations for the Nov. 14 breakfast sponsored by Self Medical Group. Join us from 7:30-9 a.m. and hear from Leila Ganjehei, M.D., Cardiology, Advanced Cardiology Associates; and Michael Kilburn, M.D., Neurosurgery Advanced Spine and Neurosurgical Associates. Cost is $10 per person for this event.

Mark your calendar for Nov. 16 when Visibility Software will host a Ribbon Cutting from 5:30-7 p.m. at their newly renovated space at 1215 Friend Street in downtown Newberry. Sean and Christy Pomeroy have invested heavily in Newberry and have a neat story to tell about why they chose this community in which to settle.

You only have two more Saturdays to access fresh, local produce and locally made items found at the Grow Newberry Famers Market. Drop by Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m. through Nov. 18 in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. If you are non-profit who would like a free space to showcase your services and perhaps hold a fundraiser such as a bake sale, let us know so we can fit you in the schedule.

In thinking ahead to the Christmas season, please let us know if you are willing to “adopt” a child. We have been approached by two entities with opportunities to provide for local children during the season. It can be as simple as providing one toy or clothing item on a child’s list to as much as providing for his or her entire list. We are still collecting new and gently used coats and other outerwear for high school students in Newberry County through Nov. 17. There are several drop off locations in the county, including the Chamber.

Go ahead and save the date for the Annual Christmas Tour of Homes. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4 until 8:00 p.m. It will feature three homes, a church, and a wine and cheese social. Tickets are $30 and can soon be purchased at both the Chamber and the Newberry Opera House.

We welcome your feedback and suggestions. Feel free to contact us at 803-276-4274, chamber@newberrycounty.org, or 1209 Caldwell Street on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

