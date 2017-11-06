The history of Miss Newberry comprises over fifty years of countless contestants who found success in accomplishments, triumph in achievement and victory in competition.

The Miss Newberry Pageant has expanded over the years in Newberry County, providing opportunities for competitions, involvement and subsidies to qualified female contestants.

This history includes the Newberry Jaycees, a group of young businessmen formed their non-profit Jaycee Chapter in the middle of the 1950’s. Later it was resolved that the Newberry Jaycees would charter the Miss Newberry Pageant to participate in the Miss South Carolina annual pageant in Greenville.

The Miss Newberry was to establish a pageant for female contestants between ages 17–24 to compete in the categories: talent, swimsuit, evening gown and interview.

The Miss Newberry pageants were produced, directed and staged by the Newberry Jaycee members in the auditorium of Newberry High School, located on Nance Street. (Now Newberry Elementary School)

A Newberry Jaycee-ette Association was chartered in 1960 of local ladies who chaperoned Miss Newberry, assisted with the pageant events and Jaycee activities.

History of Newberry applauds an unknown number of Miss Newberrys. We are proud to announce that Brantley Price, Miss Newberry 1969 is the only Miss Newberry candidate to compete in the national competition, Miss America, conducted annually in Atlantic City. The official Miss America 1969 program, official photographs, Brantley’s formal attire, awards and tributes will be exhibited in the Newberry Museum for observance of memories and to honor Brantley Price.

Now is the time to officially announce the Miss Newberry 2017 Scholarship Pageant, which is to be staged at the Newberry Opera House Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets available: $5.00 Students and $10.00 adults.

Sponsored by Newberry College and Newberry City Council, the pageant competition will feature four Miss Teen Newberry and four Miss Newberry, outstanding candidates. A Scholarship and Pageant committee of enthusiastic ladies, Tamra Tootle, Christie Gardner, Sandra Rouse, Wanda Crotwell and Margaret Brackett are managing the competition and production.

Contestants from our local middle and high schools (ages 13-17) are: Lauryn Wilson, Kathryn Wilbanks, Destiny Taylor and Elizabeth Hunter are competing for the Miss Newberry Teen Scholarship. Courtney Green, Keamari Hinton, Destiny Lemons and Matalyn Mills are attending Newberry College, will compete for the Miss Newberry Scholarship (ages 17-24)

Each of these Miss Newberry candidates have already dedicated a great deal or time raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network and both groups – Teen and Miss – have committed to their own personal platform for community service. The young ladies will share their platforms and talents on Sunday while hoping to become the next Miss Newberry and Miss Newberry Outstanding Teen.

Not only will there be $1,000.00 in scholarships awarded, but our winners will be ambassadors and role models for Newberry as they represent our communities at numerous events, school functions, and outreach programs throughout the next year. Each will compete for the State title through the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant Organization in late June 2018.

We look forward to the 2017 Miss Newberry Scholarship Program and for a Teen Miss and a Miss Newberry to continue making history

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

