Thinking of those less fortunate

With Halloween behind us, it is time to focus on Thanksgiving. As we consider our fortunes, it also brings to mind those who are not as blessed. With cooler weather now upon us, if you’ve not gone through your winter outerwear yet, consider doing so and donating any gently used items that you can no longer use. From now until Nov. 17, the Newberry County Young Professionals have partnered with the Rotary Club of Newberry, the Muller Center at Newberry College, and Newberry County Literacy Council for a Coat Drive. They are accepting new and gently used coats and other outerwear for high school students in Newberry County. Drop off points include the Chamber, Prosperity Drug, Newberry College Keller Hall and Sissy’s Boutique. New items are more than welcome as well.

In thinking ahead to the Christmas season, please let us know if you are willing to “adopt” a child. We have been approached by two entities with opportunities to provide for local children during the season. It can be as simple as providing one toy or clothing item on a child’s list to as much as providing for his or her entire list.

You only have three more Saturdays to access fresh, local produce and locally made items found at the Grow Newberry Farmers Market. Drop by each Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m. through Nov. 18 in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry.

November’s Chamber Business After Hours was held on Nov. 2 at The Farm, located at 7556 SC Hwy 219 in Newberry. This was an outdoor event for the whole family. ServiceMaster Restoration by GB Johnson sponsored this event at the Johnson family farm.

We are sponsoring a Newberry County Job Fair on Nov. 9 at Piedmont Technical College from 1 until 4 p.m. If you are a business looking to hire, contact us and we will send you a link to register. If you are seeking a job or just interested in what types of jobs are available, be sure to mark your calendar to drop in.

Go ahead and save the date for the Annual Christmas Tour of Homes. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4 until 8:00 p.m. It will feature three homes, a church, and a wine and cheese social. Tickets are $30 and can soon be purchased at both the Chamber and the Newberry Opera House.

We welcome your feedback and suggestions. Feel free to contact us at 803-276-4274, chamber@newberrycounty.org, or 1209 Caldwell Street on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

