Many people have a wrong idea of what a Christian is. A lot of people think just because a person prays or tries to live right makes them a Christian. That is far from the truth.

If a person does good to others and are sincere, that makes them a Christian, but that’s not true either. A true Christian means that a person has chosen Christ as their Saviour and have chosen to follow Him.

“Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say unto me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then I will profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” Matthew 7: 21-23

If we repent and confess our sins and follow Christ, then we are a true Christian.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

