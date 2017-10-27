In our mind we may think some sins are worse than others. The Bible doesn’t tell us which sin is worse in God’s eyes. God hates all sin.

God is pure and holy; and all sin is evil in His sight. We should never lose sight of who God really is and that He gave His only begotten Son to save us from our sins.

No matter how good we think we are. We are only sinners saved by the grace of God.

“As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one. They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.” Romans 3: 10, 12

God loves us even though we still commit sin. God will forgive our sins if we confess them and turn from them.

“The fear of the Lord is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the forward mouth, do I hate.” Proverbs 8: 13

Satan has so many people blinded to sin. Just as he deceived Eve he tries to make us think it doesn’t matter what we do. But God hates all sin.

God’s desire is for us to follow Him each day.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.