There are many things we may have to face in this life such as health problems, family problems and other things too many to name.

Everyone has problems, and Christ wants to help us if we will let Him. No matter what we are facing, we need to put on the whole armor of God and put our trust in Him.

“Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness: And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, where with ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints. “EPHESIANS 6: 11, 14, 15-18

Put on the whole armor of God.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

