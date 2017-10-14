God loves a cheerful giver

We may not have much to give to God’s work. But God is able to take what we give and use it in ways we could never imagine. It is not a question of how much we give, but what our attitude is as we give.

We know that the Bible tells us to give ten percent of our earnings and that is our tithe. God says if we don’t then we are robbing Him. As children of God we have a desire to give to the work of God. We should never give to impress others or for people to say look what they give. God knows our heart and He knows exactly why we do the things we do.

Jesus took five loaves and two fishes and feed a multitude. Just think what He can do with what we give.

“Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9: 7

Our commitment to Jesus Christ will give us a desire to give.

How blessed we are if we can help bring the gospel to someone to hear about Jesus. We give prayerfully and leave the rest to God. He can use it in much better ways than we could. Give with joy and be thankful for what we can give because God loveth a cheerful giver.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

