A fall full of activities for Newberry

We hope that you are enjoying your fall thus far. Since we had so much fun during the summer Grow Newberry Farmers Market, we are going to bring you a fall Farmers Market.

Starting Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, each Saturday you can find farmers, bakers, and artists in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry from 9 until 11 a.m. Fall produce and quality soaps and breads that you have enjoyed in the past will return.

A non-profit per week is invited to attend and showcase their services, hold a bake sale or other fundraiser, and we hope to have some demonstrations as well.

If you fit any of the above categories and would like to participate, contact us to sign up. We look forward to this new venture.

Join us Oct. 17 at Park Sterling Bank for the monthly Business After Hours. We will be there from 5:30 until 7 p.m. when you can enjoy food, beverages, and networking.

On Oct. 26 you are invited to join Newberry County Memorial Hospital when they host a Ribbon Cutting for their new and improved cafeteria. More details will be made available, but go ahead and mark your calendar with the date.

For the third year, we are excited to bring the Pumpkin Painting Party to the community.

Thanks to Walmart, we will have 150 pumpkins to give to the first 150 children aged 12 and under on Oct. 22 from 3 until 4:30 p.m. They are delivered to us courtesy of Senn Trucking, and thanks to Whitaker Floor Coverings, the children will get to paint them til their heart’s content.

Come out with the family and enjoy what we hope will be a nice day in Town Square in downtown Newberry in front of our office located in Community Hall at 1209 Caldwell Street.

We also invite the families with little ones to join us at the Chamber during the first four Fridays of Dec. when we will once again host Santa’s Workshop. We have good word that Mrs. Claus will stop in on those evenings and read a story to the children by the Christmas tree. Be sure to tune in for all the details.

Another date to definitely mark on your calendar is Dec. 9. From 4 until 8 p.m. will be the Annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Liz MacDonald has lined up some fabulous homes, a church, and a wine and cheese reception. Enjoy your holidays one by one, and if you’re not in the Christmas spirit by the second Saturday in December, this event will certainly get you there.

We value your input. If you have feedback or suggestions on how we can continue to promote a positive business environment and to enhance the quality of life in Newberry County by supporting the state and county economic development efforts while meeting the needs of our communities and members, please contact us: 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org.

We invite you to stop in and see us and what we have to offer.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

