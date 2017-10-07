The Holy Spirit is God Himself. When we accept Christ as our Savior, The Holy Spirit comes and lives within us.

We cannot come to Christ unless the Holy Spirit draws us unto Him. The Holy Spirit convicts us of our sin and we admit we are sinners. We ask forgiveness and right then we become a child of God. We become a new creature. We will have joy and peace knowing that Jesus gave His life so we could have life and have it more abundantly.

“The thief cometh not, but to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” John 10:10

Our lives will change, the Bible also teaches that the Holy Spirit will produce fruit in our lives. This fruit comes as we yield ourselves to the Spirit.

When we walk in the Spirit we will produce love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, faithfulness, and gentleness. Galatians 5:22-23

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.