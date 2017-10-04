Chamber has activities for all of community

Last week we held our 25th annual Chamber Golf Tournament. It seemed like the hottest of days, but the teams endured.

Coming in first place was team WKDK. Taking home second was team Big Gun Robotics, and third was team Servpro of Newberry and Laurens counties.

As most of you know and experienced, we held the Grow Newberry Farmers Market during the summer of last year and this year. The vendors spoke up and expressed their desire to also have a fall market.

This year, we are able to bring a fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market to the community on the Saturdays of Oct. 14 through Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. Vendor spaces are filling quickly, and once again, we are seeking sponsorships of this event.

Contact us if you are interested in either having a booth or sponsoring the event. So far, the fall market will bring to us produce, breads and other baked goods, handcrafted items, soaps, and some art. Spaces for non-profits will also be available (limited to one per week) to spread the news about your organization.

At the Chamber, our mission is to promote a positive business environment and to enhance the quality of life in Newberry County by supporting the state and county economic development efforts while meeting the needs of our communities and members.

If you have ideas on programs we can provide, let us know.

Contact us at 803-276-4274, chamber@newberrycounty.org, or visit us on the first floor of Community Hall, located at 1209 Caldwell St. in downtown Newberry.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

