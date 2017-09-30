Blind Bartimeus probably thought he would be blind his whole life. But one day Jesus Christ came to town. When Jesus came to town, blind Bartimeus cried out for mercy. He needed his sight, but most of all he needed God’s mercy.

“And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou Son of David, have mercy on me.” Mark 10:47

We all need God’s mercy and grace. Jesus Christ was the only one in all the world that could help Bartimeus and He is the only one that can truly help us. It’s good to know that the Lord is there for us, salvation is found in no one else.

‘Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Acts 4:12

Bartimeus didn’t wait until another time. He cried out to the Lord when he knew he was there in the town. Jesus is available for our every need. We just have to cry out to Him.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

