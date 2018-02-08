January Chamber events

We welcomed the following new members during January:

State Farm/Carter Lake

Columbia Fireflies

Sligh Construction

Willingham Landscape and Asphalt LLC

We kicked off the year with our Annual Banquet. We honored outgoing board members Robert Martin of Lane Properties, George Piersol of State Farm/George Piersol, Wayne Pratt of FB Pratt Funeral Home and Sandy Scherrens of Newberry College. We welcomed new board members Bill Bohl of Self Regional Healthcare, Theo Lane of Duke Energy, Ken McBride of Newberry County Department of Social Services, Steve Wilson of Wilson Tractor. Elected officers are Chair Billye West II of West Electric, First Vice-Chair Mike Meadow (retired), Second Vice-Chair Bobby Willingham of Davenport and Willingham and Secretary Austin Willingham of Willingham and Sons. We recognized Ambassadors Mike Meadow, retired firefighter, and Kimberly Kitchens of Servpro of Newberry and Laurens Counties. Newberry College Campus Chaplain Ernie Worman spoke to the crowd about the importance of community and ended with an engaging group exercise using puzzles.

On Jan. 24, The Newberry Observer Publisher Denny Koenders and Editor Andrew Wigger, Chamber Ambassador Mike Meadow and Administrator Liz MacDonald and I attended a behind-the-scenes tour of Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. Additional pictures appeared in an earlier edition.

Leadership Newberry County met on Feb. 1 for the Economic Development portion of the agenda. The day included an overview of the Newberry County Economic Development department, tours of MM Technics and Samsung, presentations, and an exercise throughout downtown Newberry. We thank Newberry County and Samsung for sponsoring this day.

The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYPs) held their first Political Interest gathering on Feb. 1 at Half Full. It was a time to gather, learn more about how the political systems work and how to make a lasting impact on local government. More of these casual, non-partisan, non-threatening gatherings are scheduled.

According to NYP President Robbie Kopp, During the gathering, the group set goals to learn about all levels of civic life, including non profits, local boards and commissions and elected office. They know that they will find ways to support all of the important work that is going on across the county, and will have a role in making Newberry a better place to live for everyone, especially Young Professionals.

The Annual Legislative Breakfast was held the morning of Feb. 6 where attendees heard updates on issues impacting businesses and communities from Senator Ronnie Cromer, Representative Rick Martin and County Administrator Wayne Adams.

Later that morning, the first Coffee & COMMERCE at the Chamber was held. There were a few folks in attendance wanting to learn more about the Chamber and how we work with businesses and communities.

We look forward to the following events:

Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m.: Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for State Farm/Carter Lake located at 101 Grace Street in downtown Prosperity. Please join us to welcome Carter and his team!

Feb. 15, 5:30-7:00 p.m.: Business After Hours and New Member Reception will be sponsored by and hosted at First Community Bank located at 1735 Wilson Road in Newberry. We welcome you to join us for this networking event and to meet some of the newest members of the Chamber.

Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Newberry County Young Professionals are having a dinner meet-up at The Palms. If you are between the ages of 21 and 40 living or working in the county, check out their Facebook page for information on their events, including the Political Interest Gatherings.

Our mission is to promote a positive business environment and to enhance the quality of life in Newberry County by supporting the state and county economic development efforts while meeting the needs of our communities and members. Please visit us at 1209 Caldwell Street on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry or call us at 803-276-4274 to discuss your business needs.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce kicked off the year with the Annual Banquet. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180118_191006.jpg The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce kicked off the year with the Annual Banquet. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer Chaplain Ernie Worman spoke to the crowd about the importance of community and ended with an engaging group exercise using puzzles. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180118_201544.jpg Chaplain Ernie Worman spoke to the crowd about the importance of community and ended with an engaging group exercise using puzzles. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer Each table worked together to see which table could work together to build the puzzle. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180118_201801.jpg Each table worked together to see which table could work together to build the puzzle. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer Leadership Newberry County met on Feb. 1 for the Economic Development portion of the agenda. The day included an overview of the Newberry County Economic Development department as well as various tours. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Corner-Scoop.jpg Leadership Newberry County met on Feb. 1 for the Economic Development portion of the agenda. The day included an overview of the Newberry County Economic Development department as well as various tours. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer The dugout at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Dugout.jpg The dugout at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer Leadership Newberry County tours MM Technics. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MM2.jpg Leadership Newberry County tours MM Technics. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer Leadership Newberry County outside of Samsung. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Samsung-group.jpg Leadership Newberry County outside of Samsung. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer Leadership Newberry County members Micah Decker and Caroline Smith are ready to tour Samsung. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Samsung-Micah-Caroline.jpg Leadership Newberry County members Micah Decker and Caroline Smith are ready to tour Samsung. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer County Administrator Wayne Adams speaks during the Legislative Breakfast. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_1169.jpg County Administrator Wayne Adams speaks during the Legislative Breakfast. Michelle Long | For The Newberry Observer