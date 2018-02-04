Have you been spoofed?

Over the last few years, I have been called from local cell phone number(s) that belongs to some one BUT is being used by an in state or out of state business(s) or person(s), without the local person knowing their phone is being used. This ACTION is called SPOOFING aka SPOOFED.

An example of SPOOFING is a person or business calls and offers a service or save money on a phone that is NOT listed as their phone number. It is using or stealing a phone number for a call up to a few calls. When they complete the call the business picks another local phone number to spoof another person(s).

Some of the calls have been for construction work, drive way paving, interest rate reduction, just to name a few.

In 2016, I called back the phone number and found it to be an older woman that the spoofing business used her phone number to call me. She knew nothing about the call going out from her phone and the call did not show up on her phone as a recent call.

A few days later a man called me and asked why I called him saying the business was from out of state. I did not call him and when I checked my recent calls it did NOT register as a call to him.

I called my cell service provider and they were aware of the problem from other callers, but had no idea or solution how to solve the problem of being spoofed.

I recently spoke to Rep. Rick Martin SC 40 Newberry and he already sponsored a bill H4628 with 17 co/sponsors in addressing this problem. It states “ TO AMEND THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, BY ADDING SECTION 37-20-210 SO AS TO DEFINE NECESSARY TERMS, TO PROHIBIT A TELEMARKETER OR TELEPHONE SOLICITOR FROM MAKING A CONSUMER TELEPHONE CALL WITH A SPOOFED TELEPHONE NUMBER THAT DISPLAYS A SOUTH CAROLINA AREA CODE ON THE RECIPIENT’S CALLER IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM….”

I believe that in this bill they should add the following:

Business(s) or person(s) should have a $100,000 penalty on each call.

The cell phone providers to be given one year to find solutions to stop it, or face a $500,000 penalty and doubled each year after to be placed in a fund for people that lost money.

NO legitimate law enforcement should be able or other South Carolina state or local law enforcement agency to use this unless there is a legitimate warrant.

This bill includes other civil remedies:

(1) the proper issuing authority may revoke the business license of a telemarketer or telephone solicitor who violates the provisions of this section; and

(2) a person who suffers damages or loss pursuant to a violation of subsection (B) may bring a civil action against the offending telemarketer or telephone solicitor for compensatory damages and injunctive relief or other equitable relief.

Newberry County and other counties in South Carolina will be growing and we need protection and relief of being spoofed!

It is currently Referred to “Committee on Labor, Commerce & Industry.”

I strongly suggest it be moved to the subcommittee for completion, refereed back to full committee than full House for passage and S.C. Senate for passage.

This problem must be addressed soon.

Louis W. Neiger Till Next Time!

Louis W. Neiger, CLU, is retired from insurance & security planning. He lives in Prosperity.

