St. Francis and the first live Manger scene

This time of year you see them everywhere. Manger scenes, nativities, creches depicting the birth of the infant Jesus as recorded in the Gospel account sprout up on lawns and in lobbies and living rooms. Many are designed to sit on a table top with baby Jesus so small he can fit in you pocket.

Some are large and ornate. Some are alive. I like these the best. In rural Newberry County, you can visit any number of live nativities presented by churches that have no trouble finding donkeys, goats, sheep and cattle.

I encourage you to make a pilgrimage to one in the next few days for truly nothing brings the Christmas story to life like seeing (and smelling) it in a stable. But it was not always so. We have St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, to thank for our manger scenes.

He began this Christmas tradition because he wanted to help people gain a fresh sense of wonder by seeing the miracle of Christ’s birth come to life. Before Francis set up the first nativity scene in 1223, people celebrated Christmas primarily by going to church, where priests would tell the story in a language that most ordinary people didn’t speak: Latin.

To make the story come alive, Francis decided to recruit local people to pose in the roles of the Biblical characters and to add some “realism” he brought in the animals. The first scene, which was set up in a cave just outside Greccio in Italy featured a wax figure of the infant Jesus, costumed people playing the roles of Mary and Joseph, and a live donkey and ox.

Local shepherds watched over their sheep in nearby fields, just as shepherds in Bethlehem had watched over sheep on the first Christmas when the sky suddenly filled with angels who announced Christ’s birth to them. Francis preached to the crowd that came to see this unusual sight about the first Christmas and the miraculous impact that placing their faith in the baby born in a simple manger in Bethlehem could make in their lives.

Someone there that night wrote, “The brethren were summoned, the people ran together, the forest resounded with their voices, and that venerable night was made glorious by many and brilliant lights and sonorous psalms of praise. Francis stood before the manger and preached to the people of the nativity of the poor King; and being unable to utter His name for the tenderness of His love, He called Him the Babe of Bethlehem.”

The first nativity scene proved so popular that people in other areas soon set up living nativities to celebrate Christmas. Eventually, Christians worldwide celebrated the season by visiting living nativity scenes, and praying at nativity scenes made of statues in their town squares, churches and homes.

People also added more figures to their nativity scenes than Francis was able to feature in his original, live presentation. In addition to the baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, a donkey, and an ox, later nativity scenes featured angels, shepherds, sheep, and the wisemen’s camels. As noted, Francis of Assisi is the Patron Saint of Animals and it is little wonder that he included them in his Christmas montage. He preached to the animals and advocated for humane treatment of all God’s creature.

Because of his reverence for nature and love of Christ Jesus we have our nativities and creches and today it would seem unnatural to celebrate the holiday without these images present. As you drive by these images remember to think of the animals too and give thanks for your own dog or cat in the manger.

Please consider a monetary gift to an animal help and rescue program this Christmas to honor your pets.

The Rev. Elizabeth Morgan Contributing Columnist

The Rev. Elizabeth Morgan is Vicar of St. Lukes’s Episcopal Church in Newberry and an active member of the Newberry County Humane Society.

