College News

Spartanburg Methodist College

SPARTANBURG — Charlsy Kendall Traylor of Pomaria has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean’s List for grades earned during the fall 2017 academic semester. To achieve the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Lander University announces Fall 2017 graduates

GREENWOOD — Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon 167 students during the university’s 156th commencement ceremony on December 16. Ironman triathlete, attorney and motivational speaker Jay Hewitt delivered the keynote address during the formal program held inside Finis Horne Arena.

Local graduates, Taylor Mackenzie Davenport, of Newberry, Bachelor of Science in nursing; James Colson Enlow, of Pomaria, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Hydeia Shauntee Epps, of Prosperity, Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies and Corrie Lynn Alexandra Kunkle, of Newberry, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

East Tennessee State University

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. To receive this honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Benjamen W. Blackmon, of Newberry, dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

Area students graduate from Clemson University

CLEMSON — Area students graduated from Clemson University at the Dec. 21, 2017, ceremonies.

They are: Steven D. Wooten of Chappells, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. John A. Buzhardt of Newberry, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Michael Austin Bartley of Prosperity, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biosystems engineering. Austin L. Guy of Prosperity, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science. Erin Elizabeth Jeter of Whitmire, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Coastal Carolina University announces Fall 2017 President’s List

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University has announced that 814 students made the President’s honor list for high academic achievement for the 2017 Fall Semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and must be enrolled full time.

Students on the President’s List for the fall semester include: Antinia Joiner of Newberry, a communication major.

Wofford students study abroad during Interim 2018

SPARTANBURG — Wofford’s Interim is a time for exploration and experiential learning away from the rigors of traditional academic courses for students and faculty alike. Students may choose from a variety of on-campus courses, professional internships and research projects, study abroad opportunities or their own independent study project, approved and guided by a faculty adviser. More than 200 students chose to study abroad during Interim 2018.

Reagan Owens, of Prosperity, is studying abroad on the islands of Sicily, Sardinia and Malta, as part of the Interim course: Mediterranean Melting Pots: Sicily, Sardinia and Malta. This course will focus on the cultural history of the central Mediterranean islands of Sicily, Sardinia and Malta from antiquity to the modern era. Students will examine the themes of cultural accumulation and syncretism across time and the changing patterns of political power, religious practice, economic activity, and social life.

Cadets and Students awarded Gold Stars for fall 2017 academic achievements at The Citadel

CHARLESTON — The Citadel awarded Gold Stars to the following local cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher during the 2017 fall semester. Cadets and students who achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.

Joseph Bedenbaugh of Prosperity, Jarod Joiner of Prosperity, Grant Mays of Prosperity.

USC Aiken Announces Students named to Fall 2017 Dean’s List

AIKEN — The University of South Carolina Aiken announces the students who made the Dean’s List for Fall 2017. To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.

Students from the local area named on the USC Aiken Dean’s List for Fall 2017 include: Brandon Hair, a native of Little Mountain who graduated from Mid-Carolina High School and Mackenzie Stafford, a native of Newberry who graduated from Mid-Carolina High School.

Newberry College Announces Fall 2017 Dean’s List

NEWBERRY — The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall semester 2017 at Newberry College. Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

Brooks Allen of Newberry, Brooke Ball of Newberry, Jordan Barnes of Prosperity, Brock Bryant of Prosperity, Taylor Caldwell of Prosperity, Luke Carraway of Newberry, Bethany Cromer of Newberry, Cole Eison of Whitmire, Mikayla Elliott of Little Mountain, Jessica Folk of Newberry, Rachel Franklin of Newberry, Margaret Fulmer of Prosperity, Andrea Getz of Newberry, Emily Glymph of Pomaria, Octavia Grandy of Newberry, Diana Gutierrez of Newberry, Alicia Hall of Whitmire, Savannah Harmon of Prosperity, Benjamin Havird of Newberry, Carlos Hernandez of Newberry, Hunter Hill of Little Mountain, Jennie Jackson of Newberry, Julie Kinard of Prosperity, Taylor Livingston of Newberry, Kenley Longshore of Newberry, Hailey Mills of Pomaria, Nala Moon of Newberry, Emily Moore of Newberry, Joshua Neiger of Newberry, Summer Parkman of Newberry, Aminee Point of Newberry, Brett Rhoad of Newberry, Jacob Rhoad of Newberry, Kaleb Rosemond of Newberry, Patrick Rowe of Prosperity, Stanford Saddler of Silverstreet, James Salter of Prosperity, Courtney Sanders of Pomaria, Alexis Tate of Pomaria, Ka’Liberty Taylor of Newberry, Shelby Tolbert of Prosperity, John Trainor of Prosperity, Jessie Turner of Pomaria, Abigail Webster of Newberry.

