College News

Newberry College Inducts Hutto Into Who’s Who

NEWBERRY — Newberry College inducted Kayla Hutto, of Little Mountain, into the Who’s Who.

Hutto will graduate with a major in Chemistry and a minor in Biology. She is on the Dean’s List, a member of Future Medical Professional’s Association and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She has served as president and education director of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma. Hutto volunteered at a South Carolina Flood Shelter, assisted with a fire safety program at Piedmont Tech and served as a Spanish tutor at Newberry Academy. She also participated in the Robbie Paige Memorial with Tri Sigma.

After graduation, Hutto plans to attend the University Of South Carolina College of Pharmacy.

Newberry College Inducts Bethany Cromer Into Who’s Who

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has inducted Bethany Cromer, of Newberry, into the Who’s Who.

Cromer will graduate in May as a Biology major after completing degree requirements in only three years. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Omicron Delta Kappa and has been on the Dean’s List every semester. She is involved with an internship at a Newberry dental office and volunteers as the youth leader at her church in hometown.

After graduation, Cromer plans to attend the Medical University of South Carolina to pursue a career in Dentistry and eventually become an Orthodontist.

Brooks Allen Inducted into Newberry College Who’s Who

NEWBERRY — Brooks Allen, of Newberry, has been inducted into the Who’s Who.

Allen is a Business Administration major, Student Marshal and Dean’s List student. Allen is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, Blue Key and Sigma Alpha Pi. He serves as president and chaplain of TKE and is part of the Summerland Honors Community. Allen is secretary of the Newberry College Republicans, president of Future Business Leaders of America and president of Sigma Tau Delta.

Allen volunteers about six hours a week as a youth group leader at First Baptist Church in Newberry. After graduation, Allen plans to earn a Master’s Degree of International Business and eventually reside in China.

Jo Walker Named to President’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE — Jo Walker, a sophomore Journalism and Mass Communication major of Newberry, was among approximately 540 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2017 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

CCU commencement honors fall 2017 graduating class

CONWAY — A total of 718 students were eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina University’s fall commencement, held in two ceremonies in the HTC Center on campus on Dec. 15.

Candidates for graduation were:

Antinia Joiner, of Newberry, Bachelor of Arts in Communication,

Shidedria Maybin, of Newberry, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration,

