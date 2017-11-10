College News

Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has selected Natalie Malloy, of Prosperity, to serve as a resident advisor in the Office of Housing and Residence Life. Resident advisors primarily work in one of the seven residence halls on campus.

NEWBERRY — The following students have been selected to serve as a Newberry College Alpha Leaders for the Fall 2017 class of incoming first-year students. The Alpha Leader program is a peer mentoring initiative designed to help incoming first-year students make a smooth transition to college life.

Kayla Hutto of Little Mountain and Mallory Pitts of Prosperity

HAYS, Kan. – Madison Paige Tucker, Kinards, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., in the summer 2017 term.

NEWBERRY — The following Piedmont Technical College students have earned inclusion on the President’s List. To be named to the list, students must be full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.

President’s List students from Newberry County are Sydney N. Breaux, Alecia Jackson and Kevin Y. Maldonado-Hernandez, all of Newberry; and Kaitlynne Goodman of Prosperity.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full-time and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

The Dean’s List student from Newberry County is Lisa Johnson of Newberry.

The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

Merit List students from Newberry County are Sara E. Gardner, Robert Mcleod and Tyler D. Tucker, all of Kinards; Christina Johns, Kale Johns, Stevie Johns and Meghan E. Lake, all of Little Mountain; Daniel Bautista, Joanna G. Bedenbaugh, Sheneequa S. Bishop, Michael Bower, Kimberly A. Breaux, Mary P. Hill, Mary Beth S. Kunkle, Mallory S. Matthews, Janneth Morfin, William D. Morse, Scott Senn and Kayla H. Setzler, all of Newberry; William F. Lever and Tysheim K. Mendenhall, both of Pomaria; Colin Capell, Stefanie Glenn, Stephanie A. Johnson, James A. Lovette, Leah Mccullough, Rebecca H. Myers, Evan C. Thornhill, Robert G. Whiting, Tyquan D. Williams and Isha Q. Wilson, all of Prosperity; and Amy L. Patterson of Silverstreet.

NEWBERRY — Brooks Allen, of Newberry, was recently named to the Student Ambassadors.

Student Ambassadors support the office of Admission, which is responsible recruiting new students and guiding them through the enrollment process.

As a Student Ambassadors, they are responsible for leading campus tours for prospective students, working with prospective students and families during Open House events and hosting prospective students as overnight guests during the College’s Accepted Student Experience event. Ambassadors also provide administrative support for department projects and other recruitment efforts.

