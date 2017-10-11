College News

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE — Jo Walker of Newberry has been named to Bob Jones University’s Flute Choir. Walker is a sophomore majoring in journalism and mass communication.

All students at BJU are invited to audition for the University Flute Choir. Flutists are admitted to the ensemble on the basis of musical and technical ability.

In addition to performing a concert at BJU each semester, the Flute Choir provides its members with opportunities to play for the University Chapel and Bible Conference services, Greenville-area church music ministries, and other special events.

Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Gretchen Kinard from Newberry earned a Nursing Pin from Newberry College from the year 2016-17. Kinard graduated from Newberry College with a bachelor of science degree in nursing in Spring 2017.

