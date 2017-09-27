College News

Clemson University

CLEMSON — Mary K. Moore of Prosperity graduated from Clemson University in August with a bachelor of science degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.

Lander University

GREENWOOD — The following Newberry County residents were among the 264 Lander University students who graduated during the university’s 155th commencement ceremony:

Newberry: Latisha Dewalt, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; William Kunkle, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science; and Lorri Shannon, Master of Education in Montessori Education.

Prosperity: Erika Deskins, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies; and Amanda Hunter, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

GREENWOOD — Latisha Dewalt of Newberry, Sherri Gentry of Prosperity, Tranisha Hardy of Prosperity and Amanda Hunter of Prosperity were named to the President’s List at Lander University for the Spring 2017 semester at Lander University.

GREENWOOD — Brianna Kinard of Newberry, Kaitlyn Metts of Prosperity and Anna White of Newberry were named to the Dean’s List at Lander College for the Spring 2017 semester at Lander University.

The Citadel

CHARLESTON — Joshua Bowman of Little Mountain was awarded a Gold Star for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester at The Citadel. Gold Stars are awarded to students who achieve a 3.7 grade point average or higher in a semester. Students that achieve Gold Star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.

CHARLESTON — Rodney Grey of Newberry, Grant Mays of Prosperity, Alexander Swain of Whitmire and Landen York of Newberry were among the more than 800 new cadets and students welcomed to the The Citadel as the Class of 2021.

The incoming class represents 42 states and six foreign countries. The latest class to arrive boasts record numbers of women cadets and ethnic minority cadets.

University of North Georgia

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — James Edward Walker of Newberry, S.C., graduated from the University of North Georgia during the summer 2017 semester with a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice and an associate of science degree in Criminal Justice.

Georgia State University

ATLANTA, Ga. — Louie Valdovinos of Newberry earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University during the summer semester of 2017.

College & Campus News includes listings of academic achievements by residents of Newberry County. Items are accepted from a college or university only but can be provided to the newspaper by a parent or guardian if submitted on letterhead from the institution. Call 803-276-0625 or send an email to NBOnews@civitasmedia.com for more information.