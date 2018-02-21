Mid-State Quail and Dove host Youth Rabbit Hunt

The Mid-State Quail and Dove had a Youth Rabbit Hunt, in Silverstreet, on Jan. 27. They had 13 youths participate, with brunch provided. During the hunt, 11 rabbits were harvested. Mid-State Quail and Dove will be hosting a Fundraising Banquet on March 2, in the Newberry College Gymnasium. For ticket information call John Miller at 803-276-3570 or Tina at West Electric at 803-276-1884.

The Mid-State Quail and Dove had a Youth Rabbit Hunt, in Silverstreet, on Jan. 27. They had 13 youths participate, with brunch provided. During the hunt, 11 rabbits were harvested. Mid-State Quail and Dove will be hosting a Fundraising Banquet on March 2, in the Newberry College Gymnasium. For ticket information call John Miller at 803-276-3570 or Tina at West Electric at 803-276-1884. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1389.jpg The Mid-State Quail and Dove had a Youth Rabbit Hunt, in Silverstreet, on Jan. 27. They had 13 youths participate, with brunch provided. During the hunt, 11 rabbits were harvested. Mid-State Quail and Dove will be hosting a Fundraising Banquet on March 2, in the Newberry College Gymnasium. For ticket information call John Miller at 803-276-3570 or Tina at West Electric at 803-276-1884. Courtesy photo