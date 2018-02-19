Werts signs to Pasadena Community College

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior James Marquel Werts has signed to play football at Pasadena Community College, in Pasadena, California.

Werts, 19, has played as a linebacker and said he picked Pasadena Community College because he felt like he could go there to get a fresh start.

“I feel like when I chose my position, that would be a perfect school for me to go to,” he said.

While attending college, Werts plans on majoring in business, he said he would like to run a funeral home one day.

“I’ll miss winning, and the team and the fun we had. I will miss the students, coaches and especially the football,” he said.

While at college Werts plans on focusing on football, the sport that took his heart. He said he tried playing baseball one year, but his love was for football.

“I’m looking forward to learning more, and learning the speed of the game, playing at the next level,” he said.

Werts mom, Miriam Werts, said it was really great to see him signing and going off to college. His aunt, Cheryl Gouddlock-Hare, added that he is going a long way, but that he can handle himself.

“Bang, as we call him, he’s a little undersized defensive lineman, but he’s got an opportunity to go play, he’s a heck of a player, he plays a whole lot bigger than he is. Just look for good things from him,” said Head Coach Phil Strickland.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

