Muller Center helps engage students

NEWBERRY — The Muller Center at Newberry College offers students many different opportunities, one of those opportunities is civic engagements.

“The Muller Center offers jobs for students not just on campus, but also in the community,” said Amelia Foster, a Teaching Fellow Remast (a scholarship program for secondary science and math majors).

Mariah Lee, a sophomore, is a Teaching Fellow at the Muller Center, her role is helping the Muller Center complete outreach projects. Lee is currently comparing relative vaccination rates in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. She will research what types of people are getting infected with the flu and pneumonia, and what Newberry can do to minimize it.

“I love that students and faculty are able to make connections to outreach in the Newberry College community,” Lee said.

Sarah Johnson, a sophomore education major, is active in many of the Muller Center’s programs. She is apart of the Sophomore Sojourners, a group that meets bi-weekly and discusses vocation and purpose.

Johnson is also involved in the Student Research Fellowship, which provides students with opportunities to submit research proposals, and execute them. One such project was the Free Library, which was placed in front of the Muller Center earlier this month.

“This was by far my favorite project because it is going to make the biggest impact in other people’s lives,” she said.

Johnson will also be involved in the upcoming Common Good Institute, which will take place this summer. Johnson said that this is a week long summer institute that brings together high school students. These students will work together with professors and undergraduates from Newberry College to learn more about Christian theology.

The Free Library was placed in front of the Muller Center earlier this month. This was a Student Research Fellowship project.

Brooke Teague is a student at Newberry College.

