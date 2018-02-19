New dorms coming in May

NEWBERRY — The new $5 million dormitory building next to Walker Hall is set to begin housing Sophomores and Juniors at Newberry College starting at the the end of May.

The new 22,861-square-foot building, which has yet to be named, sits between Evans Street and Wolves Way and was constructed by Triangle Construction Company.

Fred Errigo, facilities director at Newberry College, is excited about the new dorm — and think the students will be too.

“I think they are going to love the new suites,” he said, adding that the new dorms will be a “six to eight student bed suite-style-dorm room.”

In total, the building will consist of seventy-nine student beds, he said, including common areas, quartz counter tops in the kitchens and an ice machine.

The college started construction back in August of 2017 after securing the funds through a United Stated Department of Agriculture Rural Loan Program.

The dorm being built will not affect the tuition next year for incoming freshman and ongoing students, college officials stated.

According to Errigo, the new dorms being built are not the first suite style dorms on the Newberry College campus, but the third. Both Walker Hall and Oakland Mills are “suite-style” dorms.

Errigo said if he had just one word to sum up the entire project, it would be “Awesome.”

