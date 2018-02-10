Newberry man facing 15 years for sexual abuse of teen

NEWBERRY — Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced that a Newberry man was sentenced to 15 years in prison late Wednesday afternoon after a Newberry County jury returned a verdict of guilty for second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Craig Carl Busse, 56, was found guilty following a three day trial at the Newberry County Courthouse. Circuit Judge Donald Hocker then handed down the 15-year prison sentence. The crime is classified as a violent, no-parole offense under South Carolina law.

Over the course of two years, Busse repeatedly abused a teenage girl related to him by coercing her into numerous sexual acts. The victim disclosed the abuse in March 2017 to a friend at school and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the matter.

Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott and Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel handled the case for the state with assistance from Eighth Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and Victim Advocate Rhetta Christian. Busse was represented by Anna Browder of the Richland County Bar.

Stumbo praised the strong teamwork of his prosecutors and support staff, as well as Inv. Garrett Lominack, School Resource Officer Deanna Wilbanks and Victim Advocate Connie Johnson of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The Dickerson Center for Children in Lexington was also cited with providing assistance in both the investigation and continued support the victim throughout the prosecution of the case.

“I could not be more proud of the way our office, standing shoulder-to- shoulder with our law enforcement agencies and partner child advocacy centers, continue to take the fight to sexual predators like Craig Busse,” said Stumbo. “Although I am saddened by the fact that we have to fight these types of fights at all, we will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for the children of our communities until they are safe from these animals for good.

Busse http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_BUSSE-CRAIG-C.jpg Busse