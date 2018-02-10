Davis signs to Clinton College

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Rayanna Davis has signed to play basketball at Clinton College in Rock Hill. Davis, who is a point guard, said she chose Clinton College because it is a smaller school and that was better for her.

“I like the way the team sticks together and comes together as a team,” she said.

Davis said what she enjoys most about basketball is spending time with her teammates and the love of the game.

“I have played since I was 10, my brother Raymond helped me get involved, I saw him playing and I wanted to try it, I was not good, but I got better with his help,” she said.

During her time playing for Newberry, Davis became All-State and this year she officially shot 1,000 points. While she is looking forward to playing at the next level, Davis said she will miss her coaches.

While attending Clinton College, Davis will major in criminal justice and will also play volleyball, which she said will help her stay in shape and help her with jumping so she can rebound better.

“I want to be a private investigator, but basketball will take me further,” the 18 year old Davis said.

Head Coach Melissa Mendenhall and Assistant Coach Tonya Deese-Jeter said that Davis has trained with the team since she was in seventh grade, and officially joined when she was a freshman.

“She’s had to grow up as a young lady, and we’ve kinda helped her along the way, as far as growing and maturing, teaching her responsibility and consequences to your actions, that type deal,” Deese-Jeter said.

“The biggest thing she’s done this past year and this year is become a leader on the court, it took her some time to get there,” Mendenhall said.

Both coaches said trying to replace her will be pretty hard.

Davis’ parents, Raymond Sr. and Consongio Davis are both excited and proud to see her go off to college.

“I am very excited because she is my first girl to go off to college. I’m going to all of the games pretty much, unless I’m sick,” Raymond Davis Sr. said.

Rayanna Davis (center) signed to play basketball at Clinton College. She is pictured with her family, (left to right) Ray Davis Jr., Ray Davis Sr., Consongio Davis, Raykale Davis.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

