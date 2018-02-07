NES hosts Governor’s School pianists

NEWBERRY — Pianists from the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities visited Newberry Elementary School (NES) as part of the school’s Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) emphasis.

The A in steam was represented as NES music teacher April Session reached out to the Governor’s School to arrange this arts experience for students.

Selections included four-hands piano pieces from a variety of composers. Students Sydney Porth (St. Matthews) and Emma Devine (Greenville) played Brahms, Hungarian Dance No. 1. Students Ben Clark (Seneca) and Emma Hatchell (Spartanburg) performed Schumann, Pictures From the East, No. 4. Tommy O’Malley (Summerville) and Sabrina Mao (Rock Hill) performed Dvorak, Slavonic Dance No. 1. Also performed was Rachmaninov, Six Pieces, No. 1 by Nathan Vondergeest (Clinton) and Morgan McGee (Lexington).

“The piano studio from the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities truly enjoyed visiting today with the extremely well-behaved and attentive young students at Newberry Elementary,” said Dr. Stephen Taylor, Music Department chair, S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities. “It was great to share beautiful music with such youngsters, and we sincerely hope it had a positive impact on their lives as potential artistic young people.”

Other art experiences offered by NES include its dance team, African drumming choir and honors chorus. These are part of the school’s mission to educate the entire child and make sure students, faculty and staff accept nothing less than the best at NES.

Students enjoyed listening to the classical selections provided by the Governor’s School students. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_gov2.jpg Students enjoyed listening to the classical selections provided by the Governor’s School students. Kevin Boozer | For The Newberry Observer Arranging for concerts, like this, is part of the NES goal to educate the entire child. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_gov1.jpg Arranging for concerts, like this, is part of the NES goal to educate the entire child. Kevin Boozer | For The Newberry Observer