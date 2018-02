Newberry Academy Honor Roll

NEWBERRY — The following Newberry Academy students were recognized for achieving High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the second quarter:

High Honor Roll

First Grade: Cheyenne Bentley, Mason Keen, Hannah Patton, Sami Pitts, Gavin Rosemond.

Second Grade: Emily Bedenbaugh, CJ Davis, Emily Kyzer, Anslee Wood.

Third Grade: Mafra Kemper, Grace Mayer.

Fourth Grade: Lindy Dube, Justin Huggins, Kindel Jaeger, Olivia West, Caleb Wilbanks, Daniel Williams, Kayleigh-Jane Zwart.

Fifth Grade: Maximus Senn, Quinn Waites.

Sixth Grade: Josh Joyner, Jackson Montgomery, Dalton Morris.

Eighth Grade: William Buford, Allison Joyner, Caroline Senn, Elizabeth Sligh, Cassie Waites.

Ninth Grade: London Huggins, Alex Lin.

10th Grade: Amber Beard, Michelle Brown, Sarah Buford, Austin DeHart, Summer Harbert, Anysa Meier.

11th Grade: Bennett Connelly, Andy Lin, Shield Sawyer, Kathryn Wilbanks.

12th Grade: Matthew Cole, Jimmy Franklin, Sara Gray, Camron Hawkins, Dillon Morris, Ashlin O’Connell, McCallum Senn, Amber Suber, Hunter Taylor.

Honor Roll

First Grade: Karalie Beck, Leland Davis, Taylor Glymph, Mallorie Metts.

Second Grade: Kalle Colbert, JP Huggins, Gaines Sease.

Third Grade: Brady Black, Kade Koon, Olivia Piersol, Jabari Stoudemire, Keribeth Zwart.

Fourth Grade: Jarlath Catucci, Rebecca Longshore, Thomas McLean, Jessi Pitts.

Fifth Grade: Colin Davis, Zachary Steen.

Sixth Grade: Lucy Catucci, Ellis Kemper, Gavin Wilson, Wyatt Wilson.

Seventh Grade: Scott Allen, Drew Beard, Baylee Kinard, Andrew West, Jackson Wilbanks.

Eighth Grade: Hampton Evans, Cameron Hawkins, Kevin Lam, Madison Rivers.

Ninth Grade: Edison Lam.

10th Grade: Zach May.

11th Grade: Maggie Bowers, Brianna Brooks, Dylan Sease.

12th: Bryce Horn, Amy McJunkins.