Precinct meetings set for Saturday, February 10

NEWBERRY COUNTY – Democratic precinct meetings will be held Saturday, Feb. 10 in each of the voting precincts in the county, according to the Newberry County Democrats.

Precinct meetings will start at 11:00 a.m. as the first step toward the county Democratic convention and the state Democratic convention.

Precinct meetings are key to the selection of delegates at all levels in the Democratic Party nominating process. Delegates chosen from each of the precincts advance to the county Democratic convention, where officers and voting delegates to the state Democratic convention will be elected. The number of delegates from each precinct to the Newberry County Democratic Convention is awarded based on the precinct’s voter turnout in the 2016 South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.

The Newberry County Democratic Convention will be held on Tuesday, February 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the Newberry County Council chambers in Courthouse Annex, 1309 College Street.

Precinct meeting locations are as follows:

Newberry Ward 1: Courthouse Annex, 1309 College St.

Newberry Ward 2: Serenity Chapel, 1109 Speers St.

Newberry Ward 3: Hal Kohn Memorial Library, 1100 Friend St.

Newberry Ward 4: St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 928 Boundary St.

Newberry Ward 5: Mayer Memorial Church, 1307 Drayton St.

Newberry Ward 6: New Covenant Church, 2304 Johnstone St.

Beth-Eden: Woodmen of the World Building, 1420 Civitan Road

Bush River: Old Bush River School, 9725 Bush River Road.

Chappells: Chappells Fire Station, 3218 SC 39

Fairview: Fairview Fire Station, 149 Seibert Road, Prosperity

Hartford: Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 2112 Glenn St. Ext.

Helena: Helena Community Center, 902 Giff St.

Kinards-Jalapa: Bush River Fire Station, 5627 Bush River Road

Johnstone: Metropolitan Baptist Church, 715 Shrine Club Road

Little Mountain: Fire Station/ Rescue Ctr., 219 N. Boundary St., Little Mountain

Maybinton: Maybinton Fire Substation, 296 Tyger River Road

Midway: Fire Station/ Rescue Ctr., 219 N. Boundary St., Little Mountain

Mt. Bethel Garmany: New National Guard Armory, 275 Gen. Henderson Road

Consolidated #5: Fire Station, 3464 SC 34, Pomaria

O’Neal: O’Neal Fire Station, 1350 Ira Kinard Road, Prosperity

Oakland: Newberry Housing Authority Gym, 3589 Grant Ave.

Peak: Town Hall/Fire Dept. Complex, 56 River St., Peak

Pomaria: Pomaria Recreation Ctr., 138 Folk St., Pomaria

Prosperity: Prosperity Train Depot, 117 Grace St., Prosperity

Silverstreet: Silverstreet Community Ctr., 1233 Main St., Silverstreet

Stoney Hill: Stoney Hill Fire Substation, 89 Harmon Quarters Road

St Phillips/Jollystreet: St. Phillips Fire Station, 166 Mud Creek Road

Wheeland: Fire Station/Rescue Ctr., 219 N. Boundary St., Little Mountain.

Whitmire City: Whitmire Fire Station, 199 Gilliam St.

Whitmire Outside: Whitmire Fire Station, 199 Gilliam St.