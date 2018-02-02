Multiple arrests made in drug round up

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry Police Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement, Probation, Pardon, and Parole and ATF began a drug round up of suspects sought for selling illegal drugs, possessing illegal drugs and possessing weapons Tuesday afternoon.

The officers had 106 warrants on 42 suspects when they started and thus far over 20 are in custody. The drugs involved included crack cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana.

“These type operations highlight our continued partnership in working to remove illegal drugs from our community,” said Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin. “Through these efforts we are able to lessen the chances of other crimes being committed as a result of drug use in the community. We will always work to make our citizens and communities safe.”

Sheriff Lee Foster said that the operation was a direct response to complaints from the community and for ongoing crimes that also surrounds such activity.

“This was prompted by people that live in the neighborhoods that had complained loud and clear about street level drug dealing,” said Foster. “Further, our intelligence showed that much of the neighborhood gunfire was a result of street level drug dealing and the protection of their turf.”

Foster added the illegal drug trade also leads to thefts from those needing to supply their drug habit.

“The only way to stem these neighborhood shootings and random, rampant gun fire is to remove the cause,” he said. “We need the assistance of the community to be effective so if you see something, say something so we can react and together we will make a difference.”

Those who have been arrested are as follows:

• Daniel Bookman, 23, 2416 Johnstone Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Jamal Boyd, 31, 3589 Whithorn Court, Hepzibah, Ga., distribution of crack cocaine.

• Darrian Brown, 19, 295 Brooksridge Drive, Prosperity, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Marco Epps, 30, 520 Crosson Street, Newberry, distribution of marijuana (two counts), distribution of ecstasy.

• Brandon Gallman, 34, 176 Brooksridge Drive, Prosperity, distribution of crack cocaine (two counts).

• Cameron Gallman, 26, 295 Foxbriar Road, Newberry, distribution of marijuana.

• Garian Greenwood, 22, 101 Stanza Hill Road, Prosperity, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Kimber Gray, 55, 2423 Eleanor Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Willie Harts, 31, 114 Wiltshire Court, Newberry, distribution of marijuana.

• Antonio Henderson, 32, 2001 Drayton Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine (three counts).

• Cecil Hentz Jr., 29, 318 Nursery Road, Little Mountain, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Calvin Jones, 36, 32 Hartford Heights Street, Newberry, distribution of cocaine.

• Markevis Kinard, 24, 107 Lang Wise Road, Prosperity, distribution of crack cocaine (two counts).

• Alonzo Knight Jr., 33, 2410 Adelaide Street, Newberry, distribution of cocaine (four counts).

• Jimmy Lyles, 65, 16 Floyd Street, Newberry, distribution of marijuana.

• Sonya Mayers, 39, 318 Nursery Road, Little Mountain, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Zackary Sims, 33, 2318 Johnstone Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Brian Smith, 47, 1105 Quaker Road, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana.

• Michael Rashad Smith, 31, 642 Dennis Dairy Road, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine (two counts).

• Kivin Suber, 26, 2421 Eleanor Street, Newberry, distribution of cocaine.

• Dellbert Sulton, 28, 131 Gardenia Court, Little Mountain, distribution of cocaine.

• Coretta Thompson, 49, 2341 Eleanor Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine.

According to Chief Deputy Todd Johnson, those still being sought include:

• Kaderuis Hiller, 27, 317 Forest Hills Boulevard, distribution of marijuana.

• James Kibler, 56, 341 Forest Hills Boulevard, Prosperity, distribution of crack cocaine (two counts).

• Kenny Lindsay, 39, 2110 Armfield Avenue, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine (three counts).

• Brittany McKee, 28, 647 Highway Bypass 321 S #200, Winnsboro, distribution of ecstasy.

• Phelepeo Nance, 41, 1321 Silas Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana.

• Raheem Reid, 41, 11701 SC 34, Newberry, distribution of cocaine.

• Tyreek Lyles, 22, 11701 SC 34, Newberry, distribution of cocaine (five counts).

• Keeman Bates, 36, 2395 Benedict Street, Newberry, distribution of marijuana.

• Cory Johnson, 24, 30 Nance Street #29, Newberry, distribution of marijuana.

• Christopher Robinson, 35, 361 Brown Chapel Drive, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Kelvin Stephens, 31, 11701 SC 34, Newberry, distribution of cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Deran Reginald, 37, 2115 Charles Street, Newberry, distribution of cocaine.

• Trey Wadsworth, 24, 823 Wise Street, Newberry, distribution of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Rounshuan Cannon, 39, 2341 Eleanor Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine (two charges).

• Anthony Dawkins, 54, 812 Wise Street, Newberry, distribution of cocaine.

• Timothy Dawkins, 52, 2403 Johnstone Street, Newberry, distribution of marijuana.

• Kendrick Johnson, 28, 2144 Adelaide Street, Newberry, distribution of marijuana (three counts).

• Quention Johnson, 31, 825 Floyd Street, Newberry, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Dontrelle Rauch, 33, 108 Edwards Avenue, Saluda, distribution of crack cocaine.

• Kiedric Williams, 35, 823 Drayton Street, Newberry, distribution of marijuana.

Both Foster and McClurkin said that the operation was ongoing and many more arrests are expected as the investigation continues to unfold.

