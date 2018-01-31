Celebrating Oakland Tennis Center

NEWBERRY — On Saturday, the City of Newberry held the grand opening of the Oakland Tennis Center, there was food, friendship, fun and of course tennis.

“There are a lot of people here, I had to park in the Oakland Mill Parking Lot, that shows there is a lot of excitement. We have great weather and it is a really nice day, the burgers smell great,” Mayor Foster Senn said. “Clearly there is a demand for tennis in Newberry, and a lot of new players here, and it’s really easy to get started.”

With the sun shining, there was no worry of shutting the hard courts down. Scott Sawyer, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism with the City of Newberry, said for safety reasons people cannot play on the hard courts when wet.

“The clay courts you can play in the rain, unless it gets too saturated, but not too much of a safety issue with the clay as it is with the hard courts,” he said.

The Tennis Center officially opened on Jan. 3, and people have already started to utilize the facility. The grand opening gave residents a chance to see the facility, get to know the new tennis program and gather information on programs, such as the apprentice program.

A crowd gathers to watch the Newberry College tennis team play. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1123.jpg A crowd gathers to watch the Newberry College tennis team play. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Deitrick Bishop, the Newberry High School tennis coach, plays some tennis. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1044.jpg Deitrick Bishop, the Newberry High School tennis coach, plays some tennis. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The grand opening gave residents a chance to play tennis. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1049.jpg The grand opening gave residents a chance to play tennis. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Miss Newberry Outstanding Teen Kathryn Wilbanks and Miss Newberry 2018 Destiny Lemons help out during the Grand Opening. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1050.jpg Miss Newberry Outstanding Teen Kathryn Wilbanks and Miss Newberry 2018 Destiny Lemons help out during the Grand Opening. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Nikhil Mannepalli, Newberry College tennis player, gets ready for the ball. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1054.jpg Nikhil Mannepalli, Newberry College tennis player, gets ready for the ball. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Jordan Monosky, Newberry College tennis player, plays during the grand opening. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1059.jpg Jordan Monosky, Newberry College tennis player, plays during the grand opening. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Members of the Newberry College tennis team show their pride. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1067.jpg Members of the Newberry College tennis team show their pride. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Members of the Newberry College tennis team with the Army Guard. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1069.jpg Members of the Newberry College tennis team with the Army Guard. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer High School students came out to play. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1076.jpg High School students came out to play. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Members of the community enjoyed using the clay courts. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1084.jpg Members of the community enjoyed using the clay courts. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Mayor Foster Senn buys some raffle tickets. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1089.jpg Mayor Foster Senn buys some raffle tickets. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer During the grand opening, hamburgers and hot dogs were served. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1094.jpg During the grand opening, hamburgers and hot dogs were served. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Amanda Carrillo and Rebecca Martinez stand with their posters. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1096.jpg Amanda Carrillo and Rebecca Martinez stand with their posters. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Nikhil Mannepalli, Jordan Monosky, Angel Pizarro stand with their posters. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1100.jpg Nikhil Mannepalli, Jordan Monosky, Angel Pizarro stand with their posters. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Miss Newberry 2018 Destiny Lemons gets on the court. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1111.jpg Miss Newberry 2018 Destiny Lemons gets on the court. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer During the Grand Opening, a one point tournament was held. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1114.jpg During the Grand Opening, a one point tournament was held. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer High School students get out on the court. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_1117.jpg High School students get out on the court. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

