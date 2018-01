The Rotary Club of Newberry recently raffled off a golf cart, to raise money for the Newberry Boy Scouts, 300 tickets were sold. Jimmie Coggins (left) was the winner of the Golf Cart, he is pictured with Scott Cain (right).

